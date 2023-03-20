Door Damaged at Service Station

Salina Police are reviewing surveillance footage from Rod’s #6 Convenience Store located at 220 W. Magnolia after a couple of suspects hit a glass door with rocks.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that around midnight on Saturday, the two hit the door with some large rocks and then ran. They returned to try again but only shattered the glass and did not gain entry.

Damage is listed at $1,000.

Police report both were dressed in hoodies that were pulled up over their heads and they are likely juveniles.