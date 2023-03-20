Salina, KS

Now: 54 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 57 ° | Lo: 37 °

Door Damaged at Service Station

KSAL StaffMarch 20, 2023

Salina Police are reviewing surveillance footage from Rod’s #6 Convenience Store located at 220 W. Magnolia after a couple of suspects hit a glass door with rocks.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that around midnight on Saturday, the two hit the door with some large rocks and then ran. They returned to try again but only shattered the glass and did not gain entry.

Damage is listed at $1,000.

Police report both were dressed in hoodies that were pulled up over their heads and they are likely juveniles.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2023. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Stolen Truck Recovered

A stolen truck was recovered after someone damaged the steering column and abandoned it with the hoo...

March 20, 2023 Comments

Double Homicide Under Investigation

Kansas News

March 20, 2023

Door Damaged at Service Station

Kansas News

March 20, 2023

Corn Growers Urge Legislation Suppo...

Farming News

March 20, 2023

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Stolen Truck Recovered
March 20, 2023Comments
Double Homicide Under Inv...
March 20, 2023Comments
Door Damaged at Service S...
March 20, 2023Comments
Mid America Farm Expo Ret...
March 19, 2023Comments

LISTEN LIVE

© 2007 - 2023 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KYEZ  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra