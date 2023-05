Police are investigating a damage to property case after a glass door was shattered at a Salina liquor store.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that sometime Friday between 12:30pm and 4:30pm, a white male walked up to the front door and broke the glass at Countryside Liquor, 2448 North 9th.

Police say video shows the man try to open the door – then punch and shatter the glass.

Replacement cost is estimated at $1,000.