Don’t Try to Beat the Yellow Light

A two-vehicle Salina crash might be the result of both vehicles trying to “beat” a yellow light.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester says the crash occurred at 1:50 p.m. on Monday at the intersection of S. Broadway Blvd. and South St.

A 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan, driven by 37-year-old Andrea Schadel, Hoxie, Kan., was traveling southbound on Broadway and attempted to turn east on to South St. in front of a 2000 Oldsmobile Intrigue, driven by 46-year-old Louansa Cobbs, Salina, who was traveling north on S. Broadway. Schadel didn’t make the turn in time, resulting in a collision that caused major front-end damage to both vehicles.

The intersection has a stop light and witnesses say it appeares that both vehicles were trying to make it through the intersection before the light changed from yellow to red.

Cobbs suffered an unkown injury in the wreck and was taken by EMS to Salina Regional Health Center. Schadel had a 15-year-old passenger in her vehicle and both were uninjured. All three involved were wearing their seat belts.

Schadel is cited for failure to yield the right-of-way on a left-hand turn, while Cobbs is cited for no proof of insurance.