Don’t Let The Grinch Steal Christmas

KSAL StaffDecember 23, 2017

‘Tis the season to be thankful, jolly and possibly stressed out.

According to Wichita State Universit psychologist Greg Buell says that, too often, folks think they have to spend big bucks to make the holiday season a success.

“Be careful not to let the Grinch steal Christmas by you overspending or other forms of excess — too much food, too much alcohol, too much of anything can lead to trouble.”

Despite the stresses, most of us treasure the holiday season to grow closer to family and friends. To avoid being a Grinch, Buell says, to check your attitude. Instead of focusing on what you don’t have, remember to count your blessings.

Buell says it’s not necessary to spend a lot of money to make the holidays a success. “Too often, folks think they have to be spending big bucks. There are many other ways. Share some time. Get with a neighbor. Call a friend that you hadn’t spoken with in a time. Make the holiday season brighter for somebody else.”

Buell says this is a good time to visit your spirituality. “A great strategy in the holiday season is to revisit the meaning of the holiday. Visit your spirituality. Think about how you’re connected to others. How do you make meaning in life?”

Silvio De Sousa Cleared to Come to ...

LAWRENCE, Kan. - Kansas men's basketball coach Bill Self confirmed Friday that power forward Silvio ...

December 23, 2017 Comments

The Christmas Truce

December 23, 2017

78-Year-Old Man Leads Chase

December 22, 2017

