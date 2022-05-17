Salina, KS

Don’t Forget Summer Eye Wear

KSAL StaffMay 17, 2022

Our Spring, Summer warm-up in Kansas means it’s time to enjoy more time outdoors in the sunshine.

Dr. Todd Zerger, Optometrist with Eye Care Associates in Salina stopped into the KSAL Morning News Extra on Tuesday with a reminder to not only use sunscreen for your skin – but to protect your eyes from the sun’s harmful reflection when your on the water.

 

Dr. Zerger says windy conditions can really tip the scale on irritating your eyes as well.

 

 

Dr. Zerger recommends a yearly eye exam with your optometrist as part of solid health regimen.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

