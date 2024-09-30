Donovan repeats as KCAC Women’s Golfer of the Week

WICHITA, Kan. – Abby Donovan of Kansas Wesleyan University has earned the KCAC Women’s Golfer of the Week honor, the conference office announced Monday. Student-athletes for the Player of the Week program were selected for their performances from Sept. 23-29 by a vote of conference sports information directors. All KCAC Player of the Week honors are presented by Equity Bank.

Donovan was dominant for the Coyotes at the Central Plains Invitational. She set two new KWU school records, carding a first-round 68, for the lowest single-round score in school history. She finished the tournament with a score of 144, setting a school record for the lowest two-round tournament score in school history. Donovan’s 68 was the only sub-par round at the tournament on the challenging Salina Country Club course. She enjoyed a five-shot victory in the individual standings and helped KWU to a second place finish. This marks the second consecutive week in which Donovan has been named the KCAC Women’s Golfer of the Week.

Sr. | Concordia, Kan.