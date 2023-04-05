Donations Sought For Volunteer Fire Department

A Kansas volunteer fire department is used to stepping up when their community needs help. Now, the Garfield Volunteer Fire Department is turning to their neighbors for help in purchasing compliant gear to stay safe.

The Garfield Volunteer Fire Department was told that all of their bunker gear is not compliant and out of date during a recent training. A lot of the bunker gear dates back to the 1990’s.

The department is in need of new gear to help their 9 volunteer firefighters safely respond to emergencies.

“The department has a limited budget that is predominately used for fuel and truck maintenance. All members of the department are volunteers and at a moment’s notice drop what they are doing to help others,” fundraiser organizer Sarah Johnson said.

_ _ _