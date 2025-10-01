Donations Sought For Final 20% of Swedish Pavilion Grant

There are just three months left for Kansas taxpayers to take advantage of an opportunity to preserve a historical treasure in Lindsborg, while also securing a tax credit worth 70% of their donation.

In 2024, the Lindsborg Old Mill and Swedish Heritage Museum was named to receive $166,600 in Community Service Program (CSP) Tax Credits through the Kansas Department of Commerce, supporting total fundraising of up to $238,000. These credits have been used to enhance fundraising efforts for the 1904 World’s Fair Swedish Pavilion Restoration & Improvement Project, which in summer 2025 funded the completion of critical structural repairs that will ensure the Pavilion will remain standing.

The Pavilion is a center of Swedish-American culture in “Little Sweden USA” – as the venue or backdrop for multiple events throughout the year. Designed to last for just a year during the St. Louis World’s Fair, it marks its 121st anniversary in 2025. It is one of very few international buildings remaining from the St. Louis World’s Fair and the only remaining international fair building by premier architect Ferdinand Boberg.

Businesses and individuals subject to Kansas income tax are eligible to receive a tax credit through this program by donating to make repairs to the Pavilion. Donors giving at least $250 to the Pavilion Project may qualify for a 70% tax credit. For example, a donor making a $1,000 gift receives a $700 tax credit when they file their state taxes, making the net cost to the donor only $300.

However, there is still remaining capacity to accept donations under the grant, as 19% of the value of the grant still remains unclaimed by donors to the museum project – representing $45,839.75 in remaining donation capacity. (So far, $193,451.40 has been donated or pledged to the project). Time is running out for potential donors to take advantage of the opportunity, as all donations must be made before December 31, 2025, to qualify for tax credits.

With the structural repairs now completed, the museum is now in the “Raise the Roof” portion of the campaign – with donated funds going to funding a new roof for the Swedish Pavilion. The Pavilion currently has a more than 30-year-old asphalt roof (which, additionally, is not historically accurate) that is starting to show serious signs of its age. There are often leaks after heavy rain or snow, threatening the long-term viability of the 121-year-old structure.

A new pavilion roof that will prevent leaks and be more historically accurate. Current plans are to re-roof the Pavilion with composite Brava “Spanish Barrel” tile roofing in antique clay color. Closely matching the original style of the Pavilion when built in 1904, the composite tiles will have all the beauty and warmth of traditional clay material, but with less weight and a significantly longer expected lifespan – on the order of up to up to half a century with inherent UV protection to prevent degradation and the ability to withstand winds of 188 mph or more.

While finishing out the tax credits grant will go along way toward fundraising for the new roof, additional fundraising will be needed beyond that. To further incentivize giving to “Raise the Roof,” the museum is offering special recognition rewards to anyone who gives at specific tiers to re-roof the Pavilion – whether they qualified to receive tax credits or not.

All donations of $100 or more will receive an invitation to a VIP recognition reception to celebrate the new roof, as well as listing on our website and in the reception program.

Donations of $1,000 or more will receive the VIP invitation and program listing AND recognition on a special "Honor Wall" to be placed in the Swedish Pavilion. For every $1,000 donated, you will have the option for a custom 3D-printed "roof tile," a ¼ scale replica of the actual "Brava" tiles that will be used on the roof. It's the perfect way to have a lasting testament to your personal love of history and Swedish culture, to put up a permanent message in memory of a loved one, or to recognize a special event in your life – such as a new baby, milestone birthday, or anniversary.

To take advantage of this special opportunity, interested donors can contact one of the museum staff at 785-227-3595 or [email protected]. They will assist with customizing a commemorative tile or to answer any questions.

For more information about the tax credits, the Raise the Roof campaign, or the Swedish Pavilion, please visit www.oldmillmuseum.org/raise-the-roof.