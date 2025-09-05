Donation Will Benefit Aspiring Educators

With a generous gift of $2 million to the Kansas State University College of Education, Innes and John Hale have kick-started an effort to enhance English, speech and journalism education in Kansas through scholarships for future teachers in these fields.

The contribution is the largest single cash gift in college history and establishes the Luminary Fund for Literary, Performance and Journalistic Arts Teacher Education. For students pursuing a Kansas teaching license in English, journalism, speech and theater education through K-State’s secondary education program, the fund is a uniquely tailored form of assistance.

Scholarships will bookend the program, providing recruiting incentives for freshmen and also support during the student teaching semester at the end of their program,” said Debbie Mercer, dean of the College of Education.

“The fund also provides programmatic support, including teaching supplies and professional development support following graduation.”

The Hales were inspired to give after learning that a little help can go a long way in getting secondary education students through commencement and establishing them in their careers. Both natives of small Kansas towns—Innes from Larned and John from Salina—the couple hopes the fund will attract students from the farther reaches of the state.

“We’ve long been supporters of the arts and education,” John said. “When it was brought to our attention the need for support for future teachers, especially those coming from the western Kansas area, the Luminary Fund emerged as an excellent opportunity to honor our own rural roots while providing aspiring educators with the support they need to embark on a career that will truly make a difference.”

The gift comes at a crucial time for Kansas, which is struggling to fill workforce needs for language arts educators.

“English language arts is among the top five areas of teacher need in Kansas,” said Mercer. “Strong ELA teachers are vital for the next generation of lawyers, scientists and professors, and these funds help us support students from all parts of the state who want to make an impact on the lives of youth. This gift truly is transformative for our program and our students.”

The Hales invite others who wish to support language arts educators to join the effort through the Luminary Fund .

Photo: John and Innes Hale’s contribution has established the Luminary Fund for Literary, Performance and Journalistic Arts Teacher Education, a uniquely tailored form of assistance for students