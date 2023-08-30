Donation to “End Hunger”

Kansas Farm Bureau agents are helping to fight hunger.

According to the organization, Farm Bureau Financial Services agents donated $5,000 to Kansas Farm Bureau’s End Hunger fund via t he Agents Association Foundation.

The goal of the End Hunger program is to address food insecurities in Kansas. The program consists of three components:

End Hunger Match for Food Pantries – apply for matching funds for a food pantry

End Hunger Grant for Community Project – apply for a grant for a community project

End Hunger Campaign Donations – make a donation to the End Hunger Campaign

Anyone is welcome to help End Hunger in Kansas by visiting https://form.jotform. com/kfbforms/end-hunger to donate.

Kansas Farm Bureau photo – Justin Tadtman, treasurer; Joe Newland, president of Kansas Farm Bureau; Teresa Boeken, secretary; Kendra Salyers-Barnes, president; and Matt Machin, vice president. The End Hunger program addresses food insecurity throughout the state. This is the third year the agents have donated to the fund.