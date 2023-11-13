Donation Made to Ballpark Project

A Salina agribusiness is making a donation which will help fund a ballpark project in Gypsum.

Scoular’s Salina facility is making a $20,000 donation to the Gypsum Valley Community Foundation. This donation will support the construction of concession stands and restroom facilities at the Gypsum community ballpark, marking a significant contribution to an ongoing revival project aimed at restoring the ballpark to its former glory.

According to Scoular, the new facilities are anticipated to be fully operational in time for the upcoming summer youth baseball season.

Brian Ring, Regional Manager, expressed Scoular’s enthusiasm for being a part of this important community initiative. He said “the Gypsum community has made remarkable strides in revitalizing the local ballpark, and we are more than eager to contribute to their efforts. The unwavering support we’ve received from the Gypsum community and the surrounding producers over the years has been outstanding, and we are delighted to give back to the youth in this community.”

This donation reflects Scoular’s commitment to fostering community well-being and underscores the company’s dedication to making a positive impact on the local community. Together with the Gypsum Valley Community Foundation, we look forward to witnessing the renewed vitality of the Gypsum community ballpark, providing an enhanced environment for local youth to enjoy America’s pastime.

The Gypsum Valley Community Foundation Fund was established through the Salina Community Foundation to support local charitable community needs of Gypsum.

