Donation Boosts Ag Building

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Colby moved Colby Community College closer to a new agriculture building with a recent $125,000 donation.

According to the school, earlier in September F&M President/CEO Brent Wiedeman and his staff gathered on campus at the site of the new facility, west of the Stanley Carr Agricultural Center just off College Drive.

“Farmers and Merchants Bank is proud to make this donation to Colby Community College for the new agricultural center,” said Wiedeman. “As it is central to our mission, F and M is dedicated to giving back to the community. This donation is another example of our commitment to the local communities we serve and agriculture as a whole. We are excited to see this project and look forward to this facility serving the college and the region for years to come.”

The 12,400-square-foot facility includes the main level on a basement with six classrooms, the largest of which can seat 53 students. Offices for 16 full-time ag employees and a 28-person meeting room are also planned. Details on the building are at www.colbycc.edu/ag-future.

The estimated cost of the project is $3.5 million. With the F&M Bank contribution, CCC has raised approximately $2.4 million.

A groundbreaking ceremony is set for 10 a.m. on Oct. 21. Completion is anticipated in August 2023.

Colby Community College photo