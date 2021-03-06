Donate a Portion of Your Tax Return to Support Kansas Wildlife

More than 4,500 birds, mammals, fish, reptiles, amphibians, crustaceans and mollusks are considered nongame wildlife in Kansas – species that are not trapped, fished or hunted. Collectively, non-game wildlife make up more than 99 percent of all species in the state. Through tax-deductible donations to the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism’s (KDWPT) Chickadee Checkoff program, individuals can support these species through nongame wildlife research, habitat enhancement and restoration, educational projects and more.

“Recently, we’ve been able to set up camera trap surveys for the spotted skunk in southeastern Kansas, survey overwintering bats in Pittsburg and develop an outdoor learning area at Jackson Heights High School in Holton,” said Daren Riedle, KDWPT wildlife diversity coordinator. “These are just a few examples of how we use Chickadee Checkoff donations to support nongame wildlife research, habitats and education in Kansas.”

To make a contribution, simply mark the Chickadee Checkoff box on your state income tax forms (line 36 on K40 form) and designate the amount you would like to donate; there is no minimum or incremental requirement. Donations can also be made at any time throughout the year by mailing a check to Chickadee Checkoff c/o Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism (KDWPT) 512 SE 25th Ave, Pratt, KS 67124.

Private donations are crucial in funding these vital species since Chickadee Checkoff proceeds are matched by federal funds. Contributions have been steadily decreasing in recent years, making it imperative for Kansans to mark the Chickadee Checkoff box this year. With the support of the Kansas Society of Certified Public Accountants (KSCPA), KDWPT hopes to see more boxes checked this tax season.

For more information, visit http://ksoutdoors.com/ Services/Wildlife-Diversity/ Chickadee-Checkof