Dominant Defense Propels Kansas past Rutgers, 55-14

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas football’s hard-nosed defense came up big for the second-straight week, forcing six turnovers in Kansas’ dominant 55-14 victory over Rutgers on Saturday afternoon inside David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

Kansas’ defense set the tempo early and often. Juniors Bryce Torneden and Mike Lee each returned an interception for a touchdown in the first half to help get the Jayhawks the early lead. The Jayhawks also finished with three different players who recovered fumbles on the afternoon, while senior Joe Dineen Jr. led the game with 10 tackles for the Jayhawks.

While the defense kept the pressure on the Rutgers offense, KU’s offense put 55 points on the scoreboard, the most since the Jayhawks’ season opener against Rhode Island in 2016.

Kansas’ offense was ignited by freshman Pooka Williams Jr. and the run game. KU finished the game with 400 total rushing yards, which included three 50-plus yard scores. Williams Jr. led both teams with 158 yards on 18 carries and had one touchdown.