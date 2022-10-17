Domestic Violence Arrest

A Salina man is in jail after a domestic disturbance over the weekend.

Police Captain Gary Hanus tells KSAL News that officers were sent to the 900 block of N. 5th Street early Sunday around 2am to the report of a man and woman arguing in a house.

Police determined that during the fight the 28-year-old woman had her airway restricted by 26-year-old Anthony M. Darby.

The victim was taken to Salina Regional Health Center to be examined, while Darby was arrested on requested charges of aggravated domestic violence battery.