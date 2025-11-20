Domestic Incident Prompts Arrest

A domestic argument that allegedly turned violent prompted the arrest of a Salina woman Wednesday night.

Salina Police say officers were sent to the 2300 Block of Highland Wednesday evening at around 8:30.

Officers made contact with a male who had a laceration near an eye. The victim reported he had been arguing with a 21-year-old female when she grabbed his phone and threw it at him, striking him in the face.

Police arrested 21-year-old Leileonna Genevieve Alisa Masaniai,. She could face charges which include:

Domestic Battery

Robbery

The victim refused medical treatment.