Salina, KS

Now: 44 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 56 ° | Lo: 33 °

Domestic Disturbance Results in Arrest

KSAL StaffMarch 24, 2022

A Salina man is accused of battery and robbery among others after a Wednesday night domestic disturbance case.

Matthew Carver, 43, is facing charges that could include robbery, intimidation of a victim, domestic battery and criminal damage to property.

Police Capt. Gary Hanus tells KSAL News that at 8:30 p.m., police responded to reports of a domestic incident involving Carver and a 42-year-old woman in the 100 block of Phillips Avenue.

Hanus said that signs of battery, stolen property and damage were all found, but that is the extent of detail being released at this time.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Domestic Disturbance Results in Arr...

A Salina man is accused of battery and robbery among others after a Wednesday night domestic disturb...

March 24, 2022 Comments

Arrest Made After Domestic Incident

Kansas News

March 24, 2022

Hand Tools Stolen From Construction...

Kansas News

March 24, 2022

Scam Tricks Local Man; Warning Issu...

Kansas News

March 24, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Domestic Disturbance Resu...
March 24, 2022Comments
Arrest Made After Domesti...
March 24, 2022Comments
Hand Tools Stolen From Co...
March 24, 2022Comments
Scam Tricks Local Man; Wa...
March 24, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices