Domestic Disturbance Results in Arrest

A Salina man is accused of battery and robbery among others after a Wednesday night domestic disturbance case.

Matthew Carver, 43, is facing charges that could include robbery, intimidation of a victim, domestic battery and criminal damage to property.

Police Capt. Gary Hanus tells KSAL News that at 8:30 p.m., police responded to reports of a domestic incident involving Carver and a 42-year-old woman in the 100 block of Phillips Avenue.

Hanus said that signs of battery, stolen property and damage were all found, but that is the extent of detail being released at this time.