Domestic Disturbance Leads to Drug Arrest

Salina officers responded to a call regarding a domestic disturbance on Wednesday and arrest two individuals with charges including “Unlawful distributions of a controlled substance within 1000 feet of a school.”

Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL news that officers were called to a verbal dispute on Wednesday after a narcotics sponsor had received a message from Sarah Reeves a 38-year-old Salina resident.

When officers arrived at the apartment in the 1400 block of East Iron, they made contact with Reeves and Zachary Lemanton a 33-year-old Salina resident. Reeves claimed that Lemanton had taken a large amount of fentanyl in an attempt to commit suicide. As officers continued their investigation, they noticed a jar of what appeared to be marijuana in plain sight.

Officers applied for a search warrant and both individuals were taken to the police station for further investigation. After being transported, officers located a baggie containing numerous pills in the pocket of Lemanton, which were at the time believed to potentially contain fentanyl.

The marijuana was collected and weighed 34.4 grams. The officers conducted the search warrant and found 29 grams of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and did not find mandated tax stamps.

The apartment is within 1000 feet of Lakewood Middle School located at 1135 E. Lakewood circle which leads to further charges which include:

Lemanton: 4 counts of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance within 1000 feet of a school. 3 counts of possession of controlled substances. 1 count of no drug tax stamp. 1 count of possession of marijuana. 1 count of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Reeves: 1 count of unlawful distribution. 1 count of drug tax stamp. 1 count of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.