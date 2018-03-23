Domestic Dispute Turns Violent; Ends with Arrest

A Salina man is behind bars after he allegedly choked a female victim during an argument in a north Salina home. He then refused to give police the location of his infant child.

Police Capt. Mike Sweeney tells KSAL News that authorities were called to a north Salina residence on a disturbance shortly before 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 22.

According to the female victim, she was over at the residence of 38-year-old, James Monroe, when the two got in to a heated argument. During the argument, Monroe threw the victim to ground, sat on top of her while strangling her and then threatened to kill her.

Eventually, the victim was able to free herself and left the residence while notifying law enforcement.

Once officers detained Monroe, it was noted that he had custody of a three-month old infant. Monroe refused to give the location of the infant–who was not at the house at the time of Monroe’s arrest. Police were eventually able to locate the baby, who was found unharmed.

Monroe has been charged with multiple charges including aggravated battery, aggravated interference with parental custody, criminal threat and criminal restraint.

The victim was sent to Salina Regional Health Center where she was later released.