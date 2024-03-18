Domestic Dispute Leads to Man’s Arrest

A Salina man was taken into custody on Saturday after allegedly breaking a protection order to keep his ex-girlfriend safe.

Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that 27-year-old Cody M. Jones was arrested on Saturday night after a domestic dispute earlier in the day.

Police say around 5:30pm Jones kicked in the door to the 38-year-old woman’s home in the 700 block of S. 2nd Street and began pushing and grabbing her. He damaged her computer, stole a Samsung phone and broke the security camera on the wall before walking out.

Police found him about 3 hours later hiding in a stack of mattresses outside the Salina Inn on Westport Blvd.

He’s now facing charges that could include domestic battery, violation of a protection order, aggravated burglary and criminal damage to property.