Domestic Dispute Lands Salina Woman in Jail

A Salina woman was detained after she allegedly tried to attack a male victim with a knife and struggled with law enforcement while being arrested.

Police Capt. Mike Sweeney tells KSAL News that authorities responded to a call of a domestic dispute at a central Salina residence on March 14 at 8:21 p.m.

When authorities arrived, they found that the home had been completely ransacked. Officers then arrested 35-year-old Stacy Surratt after she allegedly tried to attack a male victim with a knife.

According to the victim, Surratt was suicidal and had a knife. When he tried to intervene and take the knife from her, he ended up with a series of small cuts on his right hand. The victim claims that Surratt had also torn up everything in the home and left it in disarray.

When officers went to arrest Surratt, they had to physically force in to handcuffs while she attempted to spit on the officers.

Surratt was then sent to Salina Regional Health Center for evaluations, but released. Police then arrested Surratt on a warrant on Wednesday, March 21.

Surratt has been charged with aggravated battery, damage to property, battery on a law enforcement officer and obstruction.