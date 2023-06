A Salina man was arrested after breaking a no-contact order.

Police Sergeant Kyle Tonniges tells KSAL News that 32-year-old Donald Heart was taken into custody on Thursday evening after he allegedly forced his way into a woman’s home on Hickory Street, pulled her to the floor and took her cell phone.

Police say the incident occurred around 9:30pm.

Heart is now facing charges that could include intimidation of a witness, domestic battery and robbery.