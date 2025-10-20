Domestic Battery Arrest

A Salina man was arrested after an argument between him and a woman turned violent.

Police Lt. Andrew Zeigler tells KSAL News that 45-year-old Simon Brauwn was taken into custody on Friday night around 11pm after he allegedly punched a 45-year-old woman in the face and then forced a pillow over her face.

Police say the two are acquainted and met in the lounge at the Salina Inn on Westport Blvd. An argument that began in the lounge carried over to a room where Brauwn allegedly struck her. He’s facing a possible charge of aggravated domestic battery.

The woman declined to go to the hospital.