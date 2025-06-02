Domestic Argument Turns Violent

An argument following a house party lands a Salina man in jail.

Police Captain Mike Miller tells KSAL News that around 3am Saturday officers were sent to the 1000 block of E. Minneapolis to investigate a case of domestic violence.

Police say 29-year-old Kaleb Flaherty was upset that his girlfriend was texting someone on her phone. He allegedly grabbed the phone, threw it and then held her down to keep her from leaving.

He’s now facing possible charges that could include domestic battery, robbery and criminal restraint.