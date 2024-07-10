Domestic Argument Leads to Arrest

A Salina woman calls police after an argument with a male acquaintance turns violent inside her home Monday.

Police Captain James Feldman tells KSAL News, that a 34-year old woman felt threatened when the man broke some glass at her house in the 400 block of Baker.

Officers say, 29-year old Joseph Daulton took the woman’s phone away after she stated she would call the police.

The woman fled to another room, Daulton followed and trapped her. The woman tried leaving and he started to choke her, while biting her ear and back.

He eventually calmed down and let her go when she said she needed a drink. Daulton left the room and she tried to escape from a bathroom window.

He pulled her back in and bit the woman on the cheek. She fought back with a rod, escaped and called police.

Officers located Daulton the next evening at a residence in the 200 block of N Phillips and took him into custody.

He is now facing charges that could include: