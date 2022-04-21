Dollar General Expanding to DG Market

The Dollar General store in downtown Salina is relocating and expanding to a first of its kind in Kansas DG Market.

According to the company, the current downtown Salina store located at 140 South Santa Fe is moving to 511 East Iron Avenue, a building which was originally a grocery store. The move will be complete by early summer 2022.

In its new location, Dollar General plans to offer its first DG Market format in the state, which will offer fresh meats and produce to Saline County customers, as well as the same categories, brands and products customers trust Dollar General to carry.

“We are excited to expand our offerings to Salina residents through our upcoming relocation, which includes the first DG Market in the Sunflower state,” said Matthew Simonsen, Dollar General’s senior vice president of real estate and store development. “At Dollar General, we are committed to serving our customers with a pleasant shopping experience and strive to be a good corporate citizen. Bringing the DG Market format to Salina aims to serve the community with affordable access to household essentials and healthier foods through a convenient location. Together with our developer partner Blue Beacon, we look forward to expanding our offerings in Saline County provide the community with closer access to fresh and healthier foods and a convenient location to purchase the items they want and need at everyday low prices. We hope our customers will enjoy the new store.”

DG stores are proud to provide area residents with an affordable and convenient store location to purchase household essentials through its mission of Serving Others. In addition to the national and private branded products customers trust Dollar General to carry, the remodeled Salina location will include the Company’s new stylish, on-trend home décor, expanded party preparation selection, and fresh produce.

The produce set offers the top 20 items typically sold in traditional grocery stores and covers approximately 80 percent of produce categories most grocery stores carry. It will include fresh fruits and vegetables including, tomatoes, onions, apples, strawberries, potatoes, sweet potatoes, lemons, limes, salad mixes, and more. The store will also continue to offer frozen and refrigerated food offerings in addition to the same categories, brands, and products that customers trust Dollar General to carry.

Furthermore, DG strives to be a good neighbor and is committed to the communities it proudly calls home, evidenced by unwavering support of literacy and education initiatives through the Dollar General Literacy Foundation. The Salina store provides the opportunity for schools, nonprofit organizations and libraries within a 15-mile radius of the store to apply for Dollar General Literacy Foundation grants. Since its inception in 1993, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation has awarded more than $203 million in grants to nonprofit organizations, helping more than 14.8 million individuals take their first steps toward literacy or continued education. For more information about the Dollar General Literacy Foundation and its grant programs visit www.dgliteracy.com