Dole Services Planned in DC, Kansas

Services for former Kansas Senator Bob Dole are planned in out nation’s capitol, our state capitol, and in Dole’s hometown of Ruseell. A service for the 1996 Republican presidential nominee, who died on Sunday, will take place Friday at 10:00 a.m., Central Time, at the Washington National Cathedral. Following the service, the casket will be taken to the World War Two Memorial on the National Mall for a public ceremony. Dole’s casket will then be flown to Kansas.

Full schedule of events:

Senator Robert J. Dole Remembrance Events

All event times are noted by local time.

Washington D.C. Events:

Senator Robert J. Dole Lies in State at U.S. Capitol

Thursday, December 9

Senator Dole will lie in state in the United States Capitol Rotunda on Thursday, December 9. At 10 a.m., a private ceremony will be held with President Joe Biden, Congressional leadership, Senator Elizabeth Dole and Robin Dole in the Rotunda. This event will be broadcast for the public.

Memorial Service at Washington National Cathedral

Friday, December 10

President Biden will join national leaders and Senator Dole’s family members and close friends at Washington National Cathedral for a private memorial service honoring the life of Senator Dole on Friday, December 10 at 11:00 a.m. The service is by invitation only. The public can watch live at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4QHR0uQATsc.

Robert J. Dole Celebration of Life at World War II Memorial

Friday, December 10

Following the Memorial Service, Senator Dole’s casket will pause at the World War II Memorial on the National Mall for a public ceremony honoring his life and military service. Starting at 11:00 a.m., Senator Dole’s funeral will be live-streamed for public viewing. Following the funeral, the U.S. Army Band will perform. Shortly after 1:00 p.m., the program featuring remarks from Gen. Mark A. Milley, Tom Hanks, and Savannah Guthrie will commence, and Senator Elizabeth Dole will lay a wreath in her husband’s honor. Following the event, the Senator’s casket will be transferred to Joint Base Andrews for his final trip home to Kansas.

Kansas Events:

Kansas Arrival

Friday, December 10

The Senator’s casket will arrive at Hays Regional Airport the evening of Friday, December 10 and will be received by a Kansas delegation led by Governor Laura Kelly. Senator Dole’s return to his home state will be the final event of the day.

Russell Memorial Service

Saturday, December 11

On Saturday, December 11, 9:00 – 10:30 a.m., a public viewing will be held at St. Mary Queen of Angels Catholic Church in Russell, Kansas. A service will be held at 11:00 a.m., with tribute remarks from Senators Pat Roberts, Jerry Moran, and Roger Marshall. The public will be invited to pass by the Senator’s casket following the service to pay their respects. At 1:00 p.m., Senator Dole’s casket will depart.

Kansas State Capitol Service and Lying in Repose

Saturday, December 11

On Saturday, December 11, at 4:00 p.m., Kansas Governor Laura Kelly and a delegation of Kansas officials will receive Senator Dole’s casket at the Kansas State Capitol. Kansas ROTC cadets will provide an honor cordon as the Kansas National Guard Casket Team carries the Senator’s casket to its position of repose on the second level. A public ceremony will take place in the Capitol Rotunda and will include remarks by Governor Kelly; Senators Roger Marshall, Jerry Moran, Nancy Kassebaum Baker; and former Congressman James Slattery.

After the service, Senator Dole’s casket and family will return to Washington, D.C. Senator Dole’s internment details are forthcoming.