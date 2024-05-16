Dolan to Lead KWU Music Department

A woman well-known in the community will serve as the new executive director of music at Kansas Wesleyan University.

According to KWU, Michelle Dolan will lead all efforts surrounding the department, including recruiting, performances, community involvement and collaboration, music alumni relations, and scheduling.

“It is a true privilege to announce Michelle Dolan as the university’s executive director of music,” said Dr. Damon Kraft, KWU provost and executive vice president for student success. “She is well-respected in the community, has a great deal of experience and understands the vibrancy of the Salina arts scene, because she is an active part of it! Her strong relationships with our faculty will bring out new levels of collaboration across campus, helping us showcase the tremendous talent that resides in the department, and she understands the student experience, as well. I look forward to seeing the department continue to blossom under her leadership.”

Dolan is no stranger to KWU’s Music department, having served as an adjunct voice instructor for the Coyotes for nearly 15 years. She left that role shortly before coming to KWU full-time to work in the Advancement Office, where she rose to the position of Director of Development, Stewardship and Alumni. In addition to her work in those areas, Dolan helped lead Music’s collaboration with Admissions, Advancement, and Marketing and Communications, ensuring that the business of the Music Department continued to move forward.

“Kansas Wesleyan’s Music Department is a true passion of mine, and it is an honor to assume this role,” said Dolan. “We have a great group of faculty, wonderful students and supportive administrators. Add our new facilities, including the renovated Sams Chapel that will open in October, and this department is ready to reach new heights. I look forward to working with everyone associated with KWU Music to make it all it can be.”

Dolan has served as the choir director at Sacred Heart Cathedral since 2007 and was the Sacred Heart Junior/Senior High School director of vocal music for nearly 20 years (1998-2017).

During her time at the junior/senior high school, Dolan was a two-time chair of KMEA’s North Central District Choir. She was awarded the Continued Artist Grant by Salina Arts and Humanities twice, helped form Sacred Heart’s music booster organization and directed the institution’s high school musical.

Dolan would become director of development for Sacred Heart in 2017 and would hold that position until moving across Cloud Street to join KWU in 2020.

She earned her bachelor of arts in Music from Marymount College in 1990 and went on to earn a master’s of music (Music Theatre) from Oklahoma City University in 1995. She earned her Kansas Teaching Certification from KWU in 2013 and is a member of the university’s latest class, 2024, having earned an MBA.

Dolan will move to her new position during the month of June.