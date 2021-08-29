Dog Park Closes For Stadium Demolition

In preparation for upcoming demolition of facilities including Tri Rivers Stadium and future development of Kenwood Park, the City of Salina has closed the former county dog park area,

The city officials say the closure is to ensure safety of all participants and pets.

The City of Salina maintains two public dog parks including Barkley Park and the Salina Animal Shelter Dog Park.

Barkley Park is a fully fenced, 2-acre public dog park located South of Dean Evans Stadium on Markley Rd., and is open to the public daily from 5am to 12am.

A second, smaller dog park is located at 329 N 2nd St. directly behind the Salina Animal Shelter to the west. This park is also open from 5am to 12am with the exception of a daily closure from 9am to 11am Monday through Friday.

All dogs must be over 4 months of age and have a current rabies shot and city license (Salina residents only) to visit either park.