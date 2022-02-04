Dog is Safe After Animal Cruelty Case

Charges have been requested stemming from a January animal cruelty case.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that on Jan. 19, Salina police officers responded to the 900 block of Choctaw to assist the Salina Animal Shelter. On contact with the shelter employees, there was a report that the shelter took a 4-year old black and white lab/retriever mix named Molly. There was an allegation that the dog had been abused.

Per a media release, in an investigation conducted by the Animal Shelter and the Salina Police Department, several witnesses were interviewed, evidentiary items were sought and veterinarian records were obtained and reviewed. Through the findings, Salina police detectives were able to establish the probable cause to request charges of K.S.A. 21-6412, felony cruelty to animals and malicious torture.

An affidavit was delivered to the Saline County Attorney’s Office on Feb. 2 for a 55-year old Salina resident who was the owner of Molly.

The Salina Police Department wants to thank the public for their assistance in this investigation. Molly is currently being cared for in a safe and protected location.