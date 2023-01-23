Dog Hit by Apparent Gunfire

A dog is recovering from an apparent gunshot wound as investigators look for who fired the bullet.

Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that last Thursday a 28-year-old woman contacted authorities after her Boxer named Kilo was injured by gunfire in the 700 block of W. Prescott.

The owner told police she let the dog out into a fenced backyard just before 7pm and about 3-minutes later found the pet back on the porch bleeding. A vet told her that Kilo had been shot. Dispatch reported calls for shots fired in that neighborhood during the same time frame but has not recovered any evidence.

Police did not elaborate where the bullet wound was located on the animal.

The dog is expected to recover.