Salina, KS

Now: 32 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 37 ° | Lo: 18 °

Dog Hit by Apparent Gunfire

KSAL StaffJanuary 23, 2023

A dog is recovering from an apparent gunshot wound as investigators look for who fired the bullet.

Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that last Thursday a 28-year-old woman contacted authorities after her Boxer named Kilo was injured by gunfire in the 700 block of W. Prescott.

The owner told police she let the dog out into a fenced backyard just before 7pm and about 3-minutes later found the pet back on the porch bleeding. A vet told her that Kilo had been shot. Dispatch reported calls for shots fired in that neighborhood during the same time frame but has not recovered any evidence.

Police did not elaborate where the bullet wound was located on the animal.

The dog is expected to recover.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2023. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Sports News

No. 5 K-State Visits No. 12 Iowa St...

GAME 20 5/x KANSAS STATE (17-2, 6-1 Big 12) AT 12/xx IOWA STATE (14-4, 5-2 Big 12) Tuesday, Jan...

January 23, 2023 Comments

UPDATE: Woman Accused of Salina Mur...

Top News

January 23, 2023

Foot Chase Ends with Arrest

Kansas News

January 23, 2023

Dog Hit by Apparent Gunfire

Kansas News

January 23, 2023

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Foot Chase Ends with Arre...
January 23, 2023Comments
Dog Hit by Apparent Gunfi...
January 23, 2023Comments
Prices Jump At Post Offic...
January 23, 2023Comments
New Exhibit Open at Eisen...
January 23, 2023Comments

LISTEN LIVE

© 2007 - 2023 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KYEZ  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra