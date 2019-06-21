Salina, KS

Dog Day Afternoon Planned

Todd PittengerJune 21, 2019

An event to make your furry friend look his or her best to begin the summer is planned in Salina this Sunday.  Volunteers from the Friends of the Salina Animal Shelter organization are ready to get a little wet and scrub some pups clean at their dog wash fundraiser.

Here are the details:

Where: Salina Animal Services Parking Lot (329 N. 2nd Street)

When: Sunday, June 23rd – 11:00 am to 3:00 pm

Full Wash (provided by FSAS volunteers)

Small Dogs (20 pounds and Under) = $10
Medium Dogs (20-50 pounds) = $15
Large Dogs (50 – 100 pounds) = $20
X-Large Dogs (100+ pounds) = $25

Additional Services (Provided by: Jessica from Endless PAWS Abilities Spa & Boutique; Sydney from Petco; and Nichole from Town & Country Animal Hospital):

Ear Cleaning – $5 per dog
Nail Trimming – $5 per dog
Anal Gland Expression – $5 per dog

“The Works” (Get it all and save $5)
Small Dogs – $20
Medium Dogs – $25
Large Dogs – $30
X-Large Dogs – $35

All proceeds will benefit the Friends of the Salina Animal Shelter, a non-profit 501c3 organization, made up of entirely volunteers.

If it is rainy, they will reschedule for Sunday, July 14th – 11:00 am to 3:00 pm.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

