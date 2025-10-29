Dog Case Prompts Drug Arrest

Salina Police responding to a dog call ended up making a drug arrest.

According to Police Lt. Andrew Zeigler, officers were looking into a loose dog at the Airliner Motel, located 781 N Broadway, when they made contact with 55-Year-old Leslie McMurray in the area of room 21. McMurray was holding a Yeti cup, which an officer observed a plastic baggie containing suspected methamphetamine residue in.

McMurray was compliant with officers and arrested.

McMurray was booked in the Saline County Jail for possession of meth and drug paraphernalia.