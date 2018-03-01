Salina, KS

AUDIO: Dodge City’s Sandbo Tabbed as Next Central Football Coach

Pat StrathmanMarch 1, 2018

After a little over a month, Salina Central has its next football coach.

Mark Sandbo, an assistant coach for Dodge City and a Smoky Valley graduation, has been named as the latest head coach, pending approval of the USD 305 board of education. Sandbo replaced Mike Hall, who resigned on Jan. 22.

Sandbo went to Dodge City in 2011 after spending three years as athletic director of Lincoln High School. In his first season on the Red Demon coaching staff, he coached quarterbacks. That role stayed the same when he was promoted to offensive coordinator four seasons ago.

The former Viking has experience as a signal caller, throwing for NCAA Division-II’s Fort Hays State University.

Coaching is also in his family. Mark was always on the sidelines when his dad, Gary, stood as the head man in charge at Smoky Valley.

Gary’s career stretched from 1988-2002, producing 118 wins and a state championship. His father later returned to the program in 2006 before retiring in 2009.

Mark also has an older brother, Matt, who coaches as an assistant for the McPherson Bullpups.

