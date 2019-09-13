Dodge City’s End of First Half Propels Demons over South

After a long trek out west, the Salina South Cougars showed some bite in the first half at Dodge City.

Then the Red Demons caught fire.

Senior quarterback Beau Foster threw for three touchdowns, the Dodge City defense stuffed the run, and the Red Demons cruised to a 45-7 victory at Memorial Stadium Friday night.

Salina South (0-2) threatened to score first, driving deep into Dodge City territory in the opening quarter. The attack stalled at the 12 yard line, forcing the Cougars to settle for a field goal.

The lengthy attempt glanced off the left post for Eric Rincon, and on the ensuing drive, Dodge City broke the scoreless stalemate. With 2:40 to go in the first, Foster set up a two-yard TD plunge by tailback Alden Knedler with a 59-yard screen pass to running back Cedric Rosales.

South started the next drive at its own 13 and marched down the field for an 87-yard scoring drive. Sophomore tailback Brandt Cox broke through the front seven of Dodge City, scoring from 17 yards out to make it 7-7 with 6:25 remaining in the first half.

That’s when Foster came alive for the Red Demons. In the final 4:04 of the half, the Dodge City signal caller uncorked a 52-yard pass to junior Matt Friess, hooked up with De’Jon Delgado for a 24-yard strike, and capped the impressive end with a 20-yard TD to Friess with .9 seconds left, putting Dodge City on top 28-7 at the half.

On the first play from scrimmage in the second half, Dodge City (2-0) picked off a Terran Galloway, returned by Delgado for a 43-yard pick six to end any chances of a comeback.

Foster finished 9-of-15 passing for 215 yards and three scores. South’s Cox had 23 carries for 95 yards and a score.

Salina South clashes with Salina Central next Friday at Salina Stadium. Both teams are 0-2 going into the Salina Showdown.