Dodge City to Host 2025 Kansas Shrine Bowl

Kansas- The Kansas Shrine Bowl is headed back to Dodge City for the second time in 2025. The Kansas Shrine Bowl Board of Directors announced the 52nd Kansas Shrine Bowl presented by Mammoth will be played on Saturday, June 21st, 2025 at Memorial Stadium in Dodge City. “We are excited to bring the Kansas Shrine Bowl back to Dodge City,” said Brice Kesler, Executive Director of the Kansas Shrine Bowl. “The beautiful renovations to Memorial Stadium will provide a great host for our game and create the type of experience we want for our participants.”

Dodge City previously hosted the Kansas Shrine Bowl in 2019, bringing the event to Southwest Kansas for the first time. “We’re thrilled to welcome the Kansas Shrine Bowl back to Dodge City,” said Megan Welsh, director of the Dodge City Convention and Visitors Bureau. “Hosting an event of this magnitude wouldn’t be possible without the incredible support of our community partners. We look forward to showcasing our Old West hospitality and giving these talented young athletes a taste of our rich history.”

In addition to hosting the Kansas Shrine Bowl All-Star football game, the week of the Kansas Shrine Bowl includes an all-star cheer camp, an all-state band camp, hospital experience event, golf tournament, parade, alumni events, the Friday Night All-Star Showcase Event and more. “We’re thankful that the Kansas Shrine Bowl is returning to Dodge City”, said Jacob Miller, chair of the Dodge City Sports Commission. “The facilities we have in this community are top-notch and our cooperation between multiple entities are a main reason why we can bring back an event like the Kansas Shrine Bowl for a second time. The Kansas Shrine Bowl is a great opportunity to showcase the amazing facilities we have here in Dodge City!”

The Kansas Shrine Bowl host site is awarded following a competitive bid process which includes communities across Kansas. Since 1974, the Kansas Shrine Bowl has been played in Lawrence, Manhattan, Wichita, Topeka, Hays, Emporia, Pittsburg, El Dorado, Dodge City and Hutchinson. To learn more about the Kansas Shrine Bowl and associated events, visit www.KansasShrineBowl.com.

All Shrine Bowl of Kansas, Inc. events are produced and presented to benefit Shriners Children’s. It is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charity that produces annual events and related activities, with net proceeds benefiting Shriners Children’s. Shriners Children’s is a health care system of 22 hospitals dedicated to improving the lives of children by providing pediatric specialty care, innovative research, and outstanding teaching programs for medical professionals. Children up to the age of 18 are eligible for care and receive all services in a family-centered environment, regardless of the patients’ ability to pay. Since 1974, the Shrine Bowl of Kansas, Inc has donated $3.8 million to Shriners Children’s.