A babysitter is behind bars after she allegedly inured a young child two weeks ago in Dodge City.

Police say 28-year-old Brianna Edwards was arrested yesterday on charges of aggravated battery and aggravated child endangerment stemming from an alleged November 18th incident that left a four-year-old child with a skull fracture.

As of last night, she remained in custody at the Ford County Jail. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.