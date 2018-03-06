Salina, KS

Documents Released in Evan Brewer Case

KSAL StaffMarch 6, 2018

The Kansas Department of Children and Families is apologizing for what officials say were mistakes in the case of a Wichita boy who was later found dead.

The family of three-year-old Evan Brewer met with agency Secretary Gina Meier-Hummell last Friday and they say the department apologized for forged reports and other mistakes.

Released documents show DCF had been called to investigate the three-year-old’s well-being several times, but never acted to remove the child from his home.

Brewer’s body was found encased in concrete at a rental home last year.

