Document Destruction Event Moved to This Week

CJ GroverMarch 25, 2019

The Attorney General’s Office has rescheduled its free document destruction event in Salina that was previously canceled because of winter weather, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said today.

According to Schmidt’s office, the event has been rescheduled for this Friday, March 29 at the Tony’s Pizza Events Center, 800 Midway, in Salina. The event is from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Consumers are asked to limit their documents for destruction to three small bags or boxes. Documents will be securely transported to the shredding facility for safe destruction by a certified shredding company.

For more information, visit www.InYourCornerKansas.org or call 1-800-432-2310.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

