Do You Have a Library Card?

Todd PittengerSeptember 3, 2022

Salina Public Library is gearing up for a busy and fun September, which is National Library Card Sign-Up Month.

According to the library, Since 1987, Library Card Sign-up Month has been held each September to mark the beginning of the school year. During the month, the American Library Association and libraries unite in a national effort to ensure everyone signs up for their own library card. 

In addition to getting a new library card that allows access to thousands of books, movies, music, online resources and more, anyone signing up for a new library card will receive a $5 gift card from either Dairy Queen or Sonic while supplies last. Current SPL card holders can also get in on the fun, as well. They’ll be entered into a prize drawing if they refer someone who signs up for a new card. SPL is looking to make this a community effort in getting as many people as possible a new library card.

“Libraries are such an important presence in every community, and we feel Salina is no different,” SPL’s Head of Marketing Marcus Petty said. “We want everyone in our community to have access to all the amazing resources that the library provides, and we’re really excited to work with local businesses and organizations to help make that happen.”

SPL has teamed with many local restaurants for National Library Card Sign-Up Month to help spread the word. Posters, flyers and stickers will be posted and attached to carryout orders at many favorite eateries throughout Salina.

To register for an SPL card, just stop by the library or visit the SPL website salinapubliclibrary.org/card/. In order to check out physical materials with your card, a current photo ID or photo ID and mail with your name and current address is required. Staff is happy to answer any additional questions in person, by calling 785-825-4624 or emailing [email protected].  

