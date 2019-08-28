Salina, KS

Now: 60 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 85 ° | Lo: 68 °

DMV Trying to Simplify Process

Todd PittengerAugust 28, 2019

The Kansas Department of Revenue’s Division of Vehicles is working to make a trip to its offices easier.

According to the state, the agency is piloting a scheduling platform at its Topeka office so visitors can create an appointment and know exactly when they will be able to be helped.

“We are starting this program in Topeka and plan to bring it to our larger offices soon,” Director of Vehicles David Harper said. “We intend for this implementation to help us better serve Kansas residents and ultimately reduce wait times at our offices.”

Walk-in visitors will still be allowed on a first-come-first-served basis. This service is part of the agency’s current line-queuing service through Q-Flow.

While they are piloting the system in the Topeka office, the plan is to expand it to other offices soon.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Unique Gallery Piques Interest

A very unique gallery exhibit is now open at an area college. Tucked away under layers of dust in a ...

August 28, 2019 Comments

DMV Trying to Simplify Process

Kansas News

August 28, 2019

Scammers Posing as Clergy

Kansas News

August 28, 2019

Abilene Hospital Gets $10,000 Grant

Top News

August 28, 2019


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Unique Gallery Piques Int...
August 28, 2019Comments
DMV Trying to Simplify Pr...
August 28, 2019Comments
Scammers Posing as Clergy
August 28, 2019Comments
Drowsy Driver Update
August 27, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH