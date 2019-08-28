DMV Trying to Simplify Process

The Kansas Department of Revenue’s Division of Vehicles is working to make a trip to its offices easier.

According to the state, the agency is piloting a scheduling platform at its Topeka office so visitors can create an appointment and know exactly when they will be able to be helped.

“We are starting this program in Topeka and plan to bring it to our larger offices soon,” Director of Vehicles David Harper said. “We intend for this implementation to help us better serve Kansas residents and ultimately reduce wait times at our offices.”

Walk-in visitors will still be allowed on a first-come-first-served basis. This service is part of the agency’s current line-queuing service through Q-Flow.

While they are piloting the system in the Topeka office, the plan is to expand it to other offices soon.