DJ Raises $5K For United Way

A Salina radio personality spent the bulk of the day Friday on the roof of a South Salina restaurant helping the Salina Area United Way hit its fundraising goal for the first time in a decade.

Hannah Holt with Salina Radio Station Y 93.7 was stationed on the roof of Chick-Fil-A when it opened at 6:30. She vowed not to come down until she raised $5,000.

About 12 hours later, thanks to the generosity of radio station listeners and the community, Holt met and surpassed the goal, raising $5,102.

The $5,000 pushed the 2022-2023 Annual Campaign goal of $550,000 over the top.