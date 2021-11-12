DJ Raises 5K For United Way

A Salina radio personality spent the bulk of the day Friday on the roof of a downtown restaurant, braving a strong wind and cold wind chill, in an effort to raise money for the Salina Area United Way.

The United Way partnered with Salina radio station group Meridian Media and Taco John’s to raise $5,000 for the 2021 Campaign. As part of the effort, Hannah Holt with Salina Radio Station Y 93.7 was stationed on Taco John’s roof on Iron Street beginning at 7:00 Friday morning.

Holt went up on the roof at 7AM, braving a wind chill of 27 degrees. She vowed not to come down until she raised $5,000.

A little over nine hours later, thanks to the generosity of radio station listeners and the community, Holt met and surpassed. Shortly after 4:00 the goal was met and Holt came down.

The $5,000 will go to the 2021-2022 Annual Campaign “Building Bridges: Strengthen Our Communities” campaign, with a goal to raise $550,000.