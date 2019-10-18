Salina, KS

Dive Shop Owner Accused of Ripping Off Customers

Metro Source NewsOctober 18, 2019

A Salina business owner is facing charges after he allegedly took customers’ money for SCUBA-diving trips that never left dock.

49-year-old Mark Alan Ash, owner of H2O Aquatic Adventures, was booked into the Saline County on Wednesday on charges which include theft by deception, impairing a security interest and selling/disposing of personal property.

Ash is accused of taking ten thousand dollars in deposit for diving trips and associated equipment without providing the associated goods and services. Officials say Ash also lied about a third party being responsible for delays in honoring the deals.

Ash claims he has paid back funds owed to some of the plaintiffs, but still has to settle accounts with others.

