Disturbance Leads to Two Arrests

Two people are in jail after an altercation yesterday afternoon.

Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander tells KSAL News that around 12:15, deputies responded to a call of a disturbance at a residence on 400 E. Water Well road. A 45-year-old unnamed female victim said that 25-year-old Andrew Wood had gotten in an argument with her and beat her and another female in the house. Wood also allegedly used a shovel to threaten the two women.

The victim said Wood and the other woman were still at the residence, so deputies contacted the owner of the house, who was not at the scene. The owner said nobody was supposed to be at the house other than the 45-year-old victim. Deputies the headed to the residence and arrested Wood and the other woman involved in the altercation, who was identified as 21-year-old Taylor Bennett. Both had municipal court warrants out for their arrest.

Bennett was arrested for the warrants, but Wood is facing possible charges on top of his four existing warrants. They include aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, domestic battery, regular battery and criminal restraint.

Neither were charged with criminal trespassing because the 45-year-old victim had invited them over.

There were no reported injuries from the sequence of events.