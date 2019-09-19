District Office to Temporarily Relocate

Between September 30 – October 4 the USD 305 District Offices will be temporarily moving to a location at 501 W. Cloud Street, into the building known as Salina West. Offices are moving so that work on the building’s infrastructure and other interior upgrades can begin.

“Electrical and technology upgrades are needed as well as asbestos remediation,” stated Kris Upson, executive director for district maintenance and operations. Upson added that the asbestos remediation is a standard procedure that was slated to be done at the first opportunity of larger-scale maintenance in the building at 1511 Gypsum.

Work is projected to be completed in March 2020. Details of the move include:

District Offices will stagger their moves to 501 W. Cloud from September 30 – October 4.

Phone numbers will remain the same.

Board of Education meetings will be held at the Hageman Education Center, 409 W. Cloud during the relocation period.

The District Office building, located at 1511 Gypsum, will be closed to the public on October 7.

“District Office services will continue as usual during the moves and relocation,” said Linn Exline, superintendent. “Office moves will be staggered during September 30 through October 4.” During this week, Exline recommends calling the district (785-309-4700) before traveling to their offices.

The District Office building, previously Gleniffer Hill School, was built in 1953. An addition to the building was constructed in 1988. In 1995 the building became home to the District Offices which had moved out of the City-County building.