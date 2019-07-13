Salina, KS

BREAKING NEWS

District Negotiations Move to Impasse

KSAL StaffJuly 13, 2019

The Salina USD 305 school board and teachers are struggling to come to an agreement on a new contract.

According to the district, the USD 305 Negotiations Team and NEA-Salina believe they are at impasse over one item: compensation.

The USD 305 Board of Education says it appreciates the hard work and dedication displayed by both the district’s negotiations team and NEA-Salina’s negotiations team. Both teams have worked diligently making proposals and counter-proposals in an attempt to come to agreement.

Both teams are hopeful that this additional step will bring the negotiations process to resolution.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

