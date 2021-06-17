Distracted Driver Hurt in Crash

A Salina teen was transported to a hospital following a single-vehicle crash on a highway in Ellsworth County.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 19-year-old Madison Grandclair was driving a 2005 Nissan Murano headed west on K-4 Highway in rural Ellsworth County. She was distracted and drove towards the right. Grandclair over corrected and crossed both lanes of traffic. The SUV drove into the south ditch, and then back down to the westbound lane.

Grandclair was complaining of pain and was transported to Lindsborg Community Hospital with possible injuries.

The crash happened just before 2:30 Wednesday afternoon on K-4 Highway in Ellsworth County about 1.5 miles west of K-141 Highway.