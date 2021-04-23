Distracted Driver Cited In 4 Car Collision

A driver who was allegedly on his phone while driving is cited after creating a four car crash in Salina.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that the accident occurred in the 1000 block of E. Iron Ave. at 5:50 p.m., Thursday.

Alden Hemphill, 33, Gypsum, was driving his 2009 Subaru Legacy east on Iron, but was allegedly not paying attention and on his cell phone. He rear ended a vehicle driven by 22-year-old Keegan Emery, Salina. The collision pushed Emery’s 2002 Pontiac Grand Am in to the vehicle in front of him, which is a 2013 Volkswagen Beetle, owned by Mark Martin, 70, Salina. Martin’s car then struck the vehicle in front of him, which is a 2006 Chrysler Pacifica, owned by Shawnna Wylie, 51, Salina.

There are no injuries in the crash and Wylie’s vehicle was not damaged. However, the other three vehicles sustained some type of damage with Hemphill and Emery needing their cars to be towed.

Hemphill is cited for following too closely and no proof of liability insurance.