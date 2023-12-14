Distinguished Alumni to Speak at Scholarship Gala

A distinguished alumni will speak at a scholarship gala in Salina.

According to Kansas Wesleyan University, Dr. Rebecca Choppwill serve as the keynote speaker for the university’s 2024 Scholarship Gala, which will take place April 20 in the Student Activities Center.

“Supporting scholarships at KWU is the best investment we can make for the future of our young people, our country and our world,” said Chopp. “The generosity of a donor changed my life by making it possible for me to attend college, and I continue to pay forward this generosity every day. I hope many individuals will join with me in celebrating the future – our students – and the donors who make that future brighter.

Chopp is one of Kansas Wesleyan’s most distinguished alumni, having served as the president of Swarthmore College and Colgate University, along with her time as chancellor of the University of Denver. She was the first female chancellor in DU’s history and also held leadership positions at Emory and Yale. Chopp is an accomplished author with numerous works to her name, many of which have revolved around religion, philosophy, education and feminism.

Chopp co-founded Voices of Alzheimer’s, a national advocacy group, following her 2019 diagnosis. She is a national Alzheimer’s activist and educator and a frequent speaker and writer on timely diagnosis, research for a cure, access and affordability of drugs, and lifestyle interventions for those with Alzheimer’s. Her book on the subject, “Still Me,” will be published next year.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Dr. Chopp back to campus for the Scholarship Gala,” said Ken Oliver, executive vice president of advancement and university operations. “As one of our most accomplished alumni, she represents so much of what’s great about Kansas Wesleyan and the things our students can go on to accomplish. It will be an honor to have her be our keynote speaker.”

Chopp earned her bachelor’s degree from KWU in 1974 and went on to earn an MDiv from St. Paul School of Theology before receiving her Ph.D. from the University of Chicago. Various scholarships and recognitions at KWU have borne her name, and she was the 1990 recipient of the Alumni Achievement Award.

Tickets are now available for the Scholarship Gala, and more information can be found at www.kwu.edu/gala2024